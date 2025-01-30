BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BLACKHAWK HELICOPTER COLLIDES WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES CRJ700 ✈💥🚁 [HEADLINES OF FOREKNOWLEDGE]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
276 views • 3 months ago

MJTruthUltra - The helicopter that collided with the airplane is reportedly a Blackhawk helicopter.. Blackhawk helicopters are highly advanced military aircraft.. the statistical chances of this being an accident and not a targeted kill to me is virtually 0%


Source: https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1884804048764739944


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9igdt2 [thanks to https://abcnews.go.com/US/reagan-national-airport-closed-due-aircraft-emergency/story?id=118246693 🖼]


Inset image of headlines: https://imgflip.com/i/9ige8b


Pay close attention to the time these articles were writtencon [leaving obvious spelling error]


https://x.com/MattWallace888/status/1884860569397625142


https://gab.com/CANST/posts/113916699071009064

Keywords
blackhawk helicoptercollisionmulti pronged attackamerican airlines crj700runway 33
