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Johnny Depp Reveals Heath Ledger Was 'Sacrificed Like Jesus' by Elite Hollywood Cannibals
Johnny Depp has nothing left to lose. After years of being dragged through hell, the man who replaced Heath Ledger in his final, occult-soaked film has finally come forward.
In a raw, no-holds-barred conversation, Depp has blown the whistle on the brutal truth behind his friend's death. He says Heath Ledger wasn't another tragic overdose. He was sacrificed by the Hollywood elite.