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Infowars Has Exclusively Learned That Joe Biden is Collapsing Afghanistan by Design! Tune In To Learn Why! – FULL SHOW 8/16/21
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493 views • August 17, 2021
All this is part of the larger Great Reset, global destabilization operation! The most censored man the in world delivers critical intel globalists DO NOT want you to hear or share!
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