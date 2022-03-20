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RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast | Edward Dowd: Pfizer Fraud and Wall Street
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314 views • March 20, 2022
Pfizer Fraud and Wall Street with Ed Dowd RFK Jr The Defender Podcast - March 18 2022.
Ed Dowd discusses fraud, Pfizer and Wall Street with RFK Jr in this episode.
Mr. Dowd has worked on Wall Street most of his career spanning both credit markets and equity markets. Some of the firms he worked for include HSBC, Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette, Independence Investments and most notably at Blackrock as a portfolio manager where he managed a $14 billion growth equity portfolio for 10 years. He is now presenting his investment thesis on Big Pharma fraud.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-tv-rfk-jr-defender-blackrock-edward-dowd-fda-cover-up/ - March 18 2022.
RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast | Edward Dowd: Pfizer Fraud and Wall Street
RFK Jr, The Defender Podcast, Edward Dowd, Pfizer Fraud and Wall Street, March 18 2022.
Ed Dowd discusses fraud, Pfizer and Wall Street with RFK Jr in this episode.
Mr. Dowd has worked on Wall Street most of his career spanning both credit markets and equity markets. Some of the firms he worked for include HSBC, Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette, Independence Investments and most notably at Blackrock as a portfolio manager where he managed a $14 billion growth equity portfolio for 10 years. He is now presenting his investment thesis on Big Pharma fraud.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-tv-rfk-jr-defender-blackrock-edward-dowd-fda-cover-up/ - March 18 2022.
RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast | Edward Dowd: Pfizer Fraud and Wall Street
RFK Jr, The Defender Podcast, Edward Dowd, Pfizer Fraud and Wall Street, March 18 2022.
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