The NATO crisis is gaining momentum - Turkey demanded that the United States return 1.4 billion dollars, which were paid for participating in the program to create the fifth generation F-35 fighter.

The United States excluded Turkey from the 2007 joint project, under which the Turks were to receive 100 F-35 aircraft, due to their purchase of Russian S-400 systems.

-Now Turkey can implement the plans previously voiced by Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu - in case the US refuses to supply F-35s, consider purchasing Russian Su-57s.