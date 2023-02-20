Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The NATO crisis is gaining momentum - Turkey demanded that the United States return 1.4 billion dollars.
164 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

The NATO crisis is gaining momentum - Turkey demanded that the United States return 1.4 billion dollars, which were paid for participating in the program to create the fifth generation F-35 fighter.

The United States excluded Turkey from the 2007 joint project, under which the Turks were to receive 100 F-35 aircraft, due to their purchase of Russian S-400 systems.

-Now Turkey can implement the plans previously voiced by Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu - in case the US refuses to supply F-35s, consider purchasing Russian Su-57s.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket