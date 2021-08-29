5 Anti-Aging Nootropics that Scientists Believe May Defeat Death...

Nootropics are more than smart drugs, increasingly the science being done by leading anti-aging researchers is showing us that they are crucial pieces to the puzzle of longevity.

These Nootropics do enhance the mind, but not by stimulating you like caffeine or spiking a particular neurotransmitter. They energize you simply by empowering the body to do what it does naturally. They feed your mitochondria, the fundamental energy generation mechanism of all life, what it needs to thrive and detox your body from the daily onslaught of toxins in the environment.





2:55 Nootropics are more than smart drugs

5:38 Carbon 60 Fullerenes

8:28 NMN/NR/NAD+

11:36 Glutathione

14:01 CoQ10

19:07 SKQ1

21:06 Which anti-aging Nootropic is the best?





Read more 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/646-anti-aging-nootropics





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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