BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

5 Anti-Aging Nootropics that Scientists Believe May Defeat Death...
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
165 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
284 views • August 29, 2021

Nootropics are more than smart drugs, increasingly the science being done by leading anti-aging researchers is showing us that they are crucial pieces to the puzzle of longevity.

These Nootropics do enhance the mind, but not by stimulating you like caffeine or spiking a particular neurotransmitter. They energize you simply by empowering the body to do what it does naturally. They feed your mitochondria, the fundamental energy generation mechanism of all life, what it needs to thrive and detox your body from the daily onslaught of toxins in the environment.


2:55 Nootropics are more than smart drugs

5:38 Carbon 60 Fullerenes

8:28 NMN/NR/NAD+

11:36 Glutathione

14:01 CoQ10

19:07 SKQ1

21:06 Which anti-aging Nootropic is the best?


Read more 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/646-anti-aging-nootropics


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/store/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Substack

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
supplementsglutathionenrskq1nmnnad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
The Genetic Survival Pharmacy: My Case for Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin C, and DNA-Repair Superfoods

The Genetic Survival Pharmacy: My Case for Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin C, and DNA-Repair Superfoods

Mike Adams
Trump-pushed Sunshine Protection Act stalls in Senate as health experts warn of hidden dangers

Trump-pushed Sunshine Protection Act stalls in Senate as health experts warn of hidden dangers

Willow Tohi
Study Links REM Sleep to Lower Risk of Dementia, Heart Failure and Other Diseases

Study Links REM Sleep to Lower Risk of Dementia, Heart Failure and Other Diseases

Douglas Harrington
Here&#8217;s why alcohol-free mouthwash is becoming a popular choice for daily oral care

Here’s why alcohol-free mouthwash is becoming a popular choice for daily oral care

HRS Editors
Taking stairs just 6 flights daily slashes heart death risk by 39%, major study finds

Taking stairs just 6 flights daily slashes heart death risk by 39%, major study finds

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy