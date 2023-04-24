🙏 Quantum Meditation 🙏

Our reality is shifting into a new state of being. Once again we will all be uniting with the greater aspect of who we truly are. Meditation will take on a whole new meaning and function. Meditation will become a tool for change where we focus divine vibrations to the field around us. We are returning to the comprehension of Metaphysics, all of which will build a new man.



🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

"Putting On The Armour Of GOD." The full series message ties together Metaphysics, Toltec, Scripture and more.

⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour Of God 👉 https://rumble.com/vx5iuh--armour-of-god.htm

⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God 👉 https://rumble.com/vyqp47--stand-in-your-power.html

⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God 👉 https://rumble.com/vzozv5--perception-and-armour-of-god.html

⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration 👉 https://rumble.com/v11h1ev-energy-frequency-and-vibration.html

⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You 👉 https://rumble.com/v128lnz-waking-up-the-lion-in-you..html

⚔️ 6 Warriors and Healers 👉 https://rumble.com/v13b8o3-warriors-and-healers.html

⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven. 👉 https://rumble.com/v140hl7-armour-of-god-series-final-7-of-7.html

🙏 Ascension .. Awakening.. Eternal New 🔑 https://rumble.com/v25kdyd--eternal-new.html





𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0🗡

✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡





Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺