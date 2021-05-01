© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOMETHING GOING ON AT CAPITOL - MILITARY BUSES, POLICE W ASSAULT RIFLES, SECRET SERVICE, TOWING CARS
Follow
4
Share
Report
620 views • May 01, 2021
Installing the new Chinese Dictator Government from the NWO? Biden had an original thought? He put three complete sentences together? Not in the right order but 3 sentences?
Source: Richard Citizen Journalist
Source: Richard Citizen Journalist
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.