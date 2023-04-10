Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 40 - The Brain

Our brain is the head quarters of our body. It is the center of communication - not least with God. It is where thoughts and feelings are combined to form the basis for our decisions and actions. And the latter - thoughts and feelings combined - is our character. Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com



