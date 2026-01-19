Col Douglas Macgregor: Too Many Crooks Involved in Ukraine's Fate

Col Douglas Macgregor argues that claims Ukraine can still “win” the war with more Western money and technology are delusional. They contend the conflict is prolonged by corruption involving Ukrainian elites, Washington, and Western billionaires seeking to profit from Ukrainian farmland, minerals, and reconstruction. Russia, they argue, does not seek to destroy Ukraine or expand to Poland, but wants the war to end with a neutral, sovereign Ukraine that is not hostile to Moscow. NATO-led offensives are blamed for forcing Russia to inflict massive Ukrainian casualties unnecessarily.

The discussion then turns to Donald Trump’s leadership style. The speaker suggests Trump genuinely believes he can impose outcomes through sheer power, bullying, and personal will, failing to recognize limits on U.S. influence or the patience of other states like Russia. His approach to negotiation is described as aggressive and unserious, with advisers too afraid to challenge him, resulting in “controlled chaos” rather than coherent policy.

Domestically, Trump is portrayed as marketing success rather than delivering material benefits. He touts low inflation, stock market highs, and massive foreign investment, but the speaker argues these claims don’t match everyday Americans’ experiences. The base, they say, doesn’t benefit from the stock market, which many experts see as overvalued, nor from foreign wealth that appears to flow mainly to billionaires and Trump-aligned elites. Overall, the argument concludes that U.S. foreign and domestic policy is increasingly shaped by oligarchic interests, with grand promises masking limited control, mounting public skepticism, and deteriorating credibility.

........................

** NEW MERCH ** Jackets & Sweatshirts, Thermo Mugs!!

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive?dd_referrer=

Mirrored - Daniel Davis / Deep Dive

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!