NOW in Rome: Married Priesthood Next On Pope Francis' Agenda
Published 17 hours ago |
John-Henry Westen


March 16, 2023


Pope Francis' latest moves show that he is actively considering major changes to the Catholic Church and her ancient traditions, alterations that will prove catastrophic for believers and their life of faith.


Married priests in the Latin Rite, ‘blessings’ for homosexual couples, and easy annulments are just some of the novel amendments Francis seems to have in mind as he attempts to twist the Church to fit in with the modern world.


Breaking all of this open, and more, are LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen and Rome correspondent Michael Haynes. Watch now for the latest analysis on what is next in Pope Francis' agenda and where he plans to steer the Church from here.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dgvtq-now-in-rome-married-priesthood-next-on-pope-francis-agenda.html

Keywords
christianfaithcatholicblessingspopecatastrophicromefrancisthe churchmodern worldalterationsmichael haynesmarried priestsancient traditionslatin ritehomosexual coupleseasy annulmentstwist the church

