Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sunday Service I The Prayer of Consecration
channel image
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
65 Subscribers
3 views
Published Thursday

Sunday Service I The Prayer of Consecration

Will you allow God to do a consecrating work in your life?
You may have never allowed him to do it before. You may have never even thought about it: consecrating yourself. What does consecrating yourself mean? It means that you come out of the Babylon system. It's you're coming out of the demonic, evil system of this world, and you're stepping into the light and life of Jesus Christ.
You're complying with his word not because it's a book of rules, but because it's going to set you up for success. What would you do? Well, what do you want in place of the altar? What do you want? Place of the altar. What is it that's holding you back?

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

To support: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

To get Pastor Todd's brand new book, please go here: www.PastorToddBook.com

Keywords
sunday servicetodd coconatoprayer of consecrationremnant revival center

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket