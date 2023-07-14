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Tucker ended Pence’s career in 60 seconds & exposed him as a globalist Rino.
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318 views • July 14, 2023

Tucker Carlson hosted the first presidential forum for the Republican primary in Iowa on Friday with Blaze Media.


Tucker interviewed five candidates including Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Mike Pence.


Mike Pence was exposed as a globalist RINO right away.

Tucker ended Pence’s career in 60 seconds.


“You’re running for President. You are distressed that Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks?! EVERY city in the U.S. has become much worse over the past three years…and it’s VISIBLE. Our economy has degraded…suicide rate has jumped…crime has exponentially increased and yet your concern is that the Ukrainians – country that most people can’t find on a map who’ve received tens of billions of US tax dollars don’t have enough tanks!” Tucker said.


Tucker continued, “I think it’s a fair question to ask, where’s the concern for the United States?”


“That’s not my concern,” Pence said. “Tucker, I’ve heard that routine from you before but that’s not my concern!”



https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1679918905601425408?s=20

Keywords
tucker carlsonpresidential forumrepublican primaryboomblaze media
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