In Common Subjection to the Faith with Dr Stephen Pidgeon

In Common Subjection to the Faith

While there are many disparities among believers - whether it be the name of the Creator, the Savior, the calendar, the shape of the earth, even the tenets and expectation of the faith - yet we are called to a common understanding. Can we reach that, or will we always be at odds with one another? Now is not the time for disagreement. Rather it is the time to allow the love of Yah to overwhelm us with mercy and grace, that his peace would be within us, and that our fellowship would be perfect before him in the love of Yah between us - forgiving one another and walking out a faith journey in common subjection to the tenets of the faith, having been sealed in his name, in his Ruach Ha'Qodesh, and in the signature of his seal. What are these things we are to have in common? Can we know them? Is it possible to leave the midrash for even a moment to Bless Yah and strive towards being one in him? Can we do it? Or should we leave it to another day - a day which may only arrive after nothing common to this world remains? Let us consider the tenets of the faith here, with a prayer that we might find these common among us.