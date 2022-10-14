In Common Subjection to the Faith with Dr Stephen Pidgeon
37 views
In Common Subjection to the Faith
While there are many disparities among believers - whether it be the name of the Creator, the Savior, the calendar, the shape of the earth, even the tenets and expectation of the faith - yet we are called to a common understanding. Can we reach that, or will we always be at odds with one another? Now is not the time for disagreement. Rather it is the time to allow the love of Yah to overwhelm us with mercy and grace, that his peace would be within us, and that our fellowship would be perfect before him in the love of Yah between us - forgiving one another and walking out a faith journey in common subjection to the tenets of the faith, having been sealed in his name, in his Ruach Ha'Qodesh, and in the signature of his seal. What are these things we are to have in common? Can we know them? Is it possible to leave the midrash for even a moment to Bless Yah and strive towards being one in him? Can we do it? Or should we leave it to another day - a day which may only arrive after nothing common to this world remains? Let us consider the tenets of the faith here, with a prayer that we might find these common among us.
Keywords
prayeryahcepherdr stephen pidgeonyoutube presentationtenets of faithyahuah ruach ha qodeshfaith forgivness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos