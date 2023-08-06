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Everyone's Lying to Us Folks! Exposing the Filthy Liars! by Retire Early
NJT Report
NJT Report
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129 views • August 06, 2023

Everyone's Lying to Us Folks! Expose Evil and It Will Flee! by Retire Early
00:00 Introduction 01:34 EVERYONE'S Lying to Us Folks!
02:20 Liars are good at creating the "illusion of truth"
03:09 What is a good citizen? Is it going along with lies!
03:57 I'm my own "ministry of truth" not anyone or any institution.
05:42 People NEED to Stand Up for Truth!
05:53 Always a new health scare but who believes it!!
07:46 Hidden Biolab found in California with dangerous viruses
08:56 Sunlight and humidity kill viruses
09:53 The hoax everyone fell for in Ecuador
12:34 Help people see the truth by EXPOSING THE TRUTH!
15:05 EXPOSE EVIL and it will flee

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Keywords
truthstand up for truthexpose evilexpose evildoersminsitry of truthstand up for your beliefs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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