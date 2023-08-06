Everyone's Lying to Us Folks! Exposing the Filthy Liars! by Retire Early

Everyone's Lying to Us Folks! Expose Evil and It Will Flee! by Retire Early
00:00 Introduction 01:34 EVERYONE'S Lying to Us Folks!
02:20 Liars are good at creating the "illusion of truth"
03:09 What is a good citizen? Is it going along with lies!
03:57 I'm my own "ministry of truth" not anyone or any institution.
05:42 People NEED to Stand Up for Truth!
05:53 Always a new health scare but who believes it!!
07:46 Hidden Biolab found in California with dangerous viruses
08:56 Sunlight and humidity kill viruses
09:53 The hoax everyone fell for in Ecuador
12:34 Help people see the truth by EXPOSING THE TRUTH!
15:05 EXPOSE EVIL and it will flee
Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire
to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later
retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective
on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too.
Be safe-take care!
