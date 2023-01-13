MORE ABOUT THIS AMERICAN FENTANYL ISSUE

Fentanyl has turned the corner. It's no longer an addiction issue. With the implementation of the tranquilizers in the pills, it's not a death issue. Problem is, drug dealers don't make money from dead people so why would a drug dealer add the tranquilizers when they're more expensive and really only serve to kill and overdose an individual. Each one of these dead people represents about 30-40K in revenue EVERY YEAR. So tell me, who's benefiting from the dead folks? My guess is the ones that want you dead. And I think it's worth knowing that they will use poison to kill as long as you request it so be careful w what you consume. One thing leads to another guys. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]
