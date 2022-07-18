Trump to be Re-Instated, Joe Biden Proven Incompetent to Take Oath of Office?

I believe China, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Central Bankers, B.A.R., Monsanto, Big Pharma, & my own father had the most to do with 9-11 Anthrax Hoax https://gab.com/SvenVonErick If the FBI knew in 2019 that the Hunter Biden Laptop contained incriminating evidence that all around Joe knew he was too mentally incompetent, was on drugs just to speak somewhat normally, & they all took money to install Joe for profit to crash the dollar, US Military, & make the US so weak that America could easily be invaded by China, the FBI needs to be detained at Gitmo along with all involved in the Coup. Everything is null & void from the 2020 Election. Joe Biden was competent to take the Oath of Office so Donald J. Trump is still the acting US President. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens