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NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER UPSET THAT HER DOCTOR AND NURSE COLLEAGUES WANT UNVACCINATED PEOPLE TO DIE
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724 views • September 15, 2021
Another whistleblower nurse speaks out about the current deplorable conditions in the medical system. Very soon only pro-vaccine fanatics will be left in the system.
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