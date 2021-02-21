(MIRROR) The Greatest Story Never Told.

The first thing I want my viewers to know is that I am not a Nazi. I've never supported the Nazi Party and I am not anti-Jewish (I am critical of how Israels 'punishments' are carried out by the Israeli government, against the Palestinian people though).

There is so much that we were never made aware of leading up to, during, and after WWll.

I believe that this documentary provides credible evidence that the world was misled in the lead-up, and also, AFTER WWll and that there was more than just the Polish invasion that triggered this catastrophe off.

Please watch the story with an open mind. Weight up what you see. Analyze it then think about your conclusions.

Don't treat this story as an effort to change history. History is done and there's very little that can be done about it.

Just view these two videos (Pt. 1 & Pt. 2) as something to ponder over. Like they say, 'The winners write the history books' and I don't believe that the losers get to have a say in the matter.

What we're seeing in the U.S. 2020 election aftermath is exactly what I'm trying to present here. There have been so many open-faced lies and stories of deception being presented about Donald Trump, without any credible facts to back these stories up (in fact, the people creating this narrative have been twisting many stories around so as to make President Trump look totally evil and, regardless of how these lies and exaggerations seem so obvious, the story is still believed and accepted by so many who are miss-informed).

I feel that my work, in uploading this story, is not to convince anyone to think differently and not to try and change anyone's thinking, but to put the story out there so that others can decide for themselves.

This is a very interesting story to throw around at the barbeque, but I don't think that you'd be wise to bring it up at the local pub after a few drinks.