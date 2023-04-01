FreeMilesGuo Protest: It looks like the CCP is getting its way now, but the situation in the U.S. is no longer the same

https://gettr.com/post/p2d3a679fc9

03/29/2023 #FreeMilesGuo Protest: The Whistleblowers' Movement is having much less difficulty now than it did five or six years ago. It looks like the CCP is getting its way now, but the situation in the U.S. is no longer the same. Pras Michel, who took part in this conspiracy to deport Mr. Guo, is on trial again today, and the bizarre fire in Mr. Guo’s residence will wake up Americans. We will persevere and see who will have the last laugh.





03/29/2023 FreeMilesGuo线下抗议行动：爆料革命现在遇到的困难与五、六年前相比要小得多。现在的局面看起来是中共得逞了，但美国的形势已经不一样了。阴谋遣返文贵先生的普拉斯·米歇尔案再次开庭，再加上郭先生住所的这场怪异火灾，一定会唤醒美国人。我们会坚持下去，看看究竟谁会笑到最后。





