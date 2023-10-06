THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Friday 10/6/23 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

MAYORKAS BACKPEDALS ON BORDER WALL, SAYS BARRIER “NOT THE ANSWER” TO CRISIS!DHS Head says his words were taken out of context and there's NO NEW policy change to deal with the swarm of illegals invading the country!

Watch & share this LIVE broadcast! You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war!





*****************************************************

URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!

https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

*****************************************************

*** MUG CLUB - JonesCrowder.COM ***





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson