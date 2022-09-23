English Common Law Has Been Replaced With Talmudic Law - Patrick Cullinane

Today's Babylonian Talmud is said to be Judaism's holiest book (actually a collection of books). Its authority takes precedence over the Old Testament in Judaism. Evidence of this is found in the Talmud itself, Erubin 21b (Soncino edition): "My son, be more careful in the observance of the words of the Scribes than in the words of the Torah (Old Testament)." It is the Talmudic Jews and the Noahide Laws that are really behind the New World Order and the enforcement of the persecution of Palestinians and Muslims.

https://able2know.org/topic/155141-1

Mirrored - MediaGiant

