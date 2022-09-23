English Common Law Has Been Replaced With Talmudic Law - Patrick Cullinane

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Today's Babylonian Talmud is said to be Judaism's holiest book (actually
a collection of books). Its authority takes precedence over the Old
Testament in Judaism. Evidence of this is found in the Talmud itself,
Erubin 21b (Soncino edition): "My son, be more careful in the observance
of the words of the Scribes than in the words of the Torah (Old
Testament)." It is the Talmudic Jews and the Noahide Laws that are
really behind the New World Order and the enforcement of the persecution
of Palestinians and Muslims.
https://able2know.org/topic/155141-1
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