Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
English Common Law Has Been Replaced With Talmudic Law - Patrick Cullinane
222 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Today's Babylonian Talmud is said to be Judaism's holiest book (actually a collection of books). Its authority takes precedence over the Old Testament in Judaism. Evidence of this is found in the Talmud itself, Erubin 21b (Soncino edition): "My son, be more careful in the observance of the words of the Scribes than in the words of the Torah (Old Testament)." It is the Talmudic Jews and the Noahide Laws that are really behind the New World Order and the enforcement of the persecution of Palestinians and Muslims.
https://able2know.org/topic/155141-1

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
babylonlawtalmudicgoyim

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket