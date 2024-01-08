Create New Account
Jeffrey Epstein’s Entire Pedo Operation Was Based On Jewish Supremacy & Was Funded By Israel
Vigilent Citizen
These are the people who ran Israel’s blackmail operation and this is what they actually think about you

Since Epstein is trending I'd like to refresh your memory to when one of the victims, Maria Farmer, spoke in an interview of the abuse that she endured due to her not being “Jewish”.

 'You're useless White girl, a poor little peasant.'

 'Maria is not a “Jew”, she is a nobody.'

