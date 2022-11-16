COVID Seroprevalence on Nucleocapsid Has Reached 97% in the US and the Vaccine Is Meaningless

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https://gnews.org/articles/520334
Summary：11/11/2022 OAN: The COVID seroprevalence on nucleocapsid has reached 97% in the US, which means the overwhelming majority of people have some antibody protection against the virus, and it doesn’t make sense to take the vaccine.