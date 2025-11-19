Begin with a deep, bluesy harmonica groove, emphasizing rhythmic riffs that dance around the Phrygian dominant scale, A pulsing hand drum and upright bass lay a hypnotic foundation, Sparse electric guitar slides blend with droning harmonica bends between G and Db, adding a distinctly Egyptian flair, Each verse weaves intricate lines, and the harmonica leads with evocative bends and ornamentation, while occasional claps and string accents maintain the Middle Eastern blues fusion texture





If there's something strange In your neighborhood Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! If there's something weird And it don't look good Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost I ain't 'fraid of no ghost If you're seeing things Running through your head Who can you call? Ghostbusters! An invisible man Sleepin' in your bed Ow, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! If you're all alone Pick up the phone And call Ghostbusters! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Ooh, I hear it likes the girls Hm, I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Mmm, if you've had a dose of a Freaky ghost, baby You better call Ghostbusters! Ow! Lemme tell ya something Bustin' makes me feel good! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Don't get caught alone oh, no Ghostbusters! When it comes through your door Unless you just a-want some more I think you better call Ghostbusters! Ow! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Uh, think you better call Ghostbusters! Ha ha, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! I can't hear you Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Louder Ghostbusters! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Who can you call? Ghostbusters! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Uh, it likes the girls too Ghostbusters!