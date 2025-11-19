BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ghostbusters!
wolfburg
wolfburg
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 3 days ago
Begin with a deep, bluesy harmonica groove, emphasizing rhythmic riffs that dance around the Phrygian dominant scale, A pulsing hand drum and upright bass lay a hypnotic foundation, Sparse electric guitar slides blend with droning harmonica bends between G and Db, adding a distinctly Egyptian flair, Each verse weaves intricate lines, and the harmonica leads with evocative bends and ornamentation, while occasional claps and string accents maintain the Middle Eastern blues fusion texture


If there's something strange In your neighborhood Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! If there's something weird And it don't look good Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost I ain't 'fraid of no ghost If you're seeing things Running through your head Who can you call? Ghostbusters! An invisible man Sleepin' in your bed Ow, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! If you're all alone Pick up the phone And call Ghostbusters! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Ooh, I hear it likes the girls Hm, I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Mmm, if you've had a dose of a Freaky ghost, baby You better call Ghostbusters! Ow! Lemme tell ya something Bustin' makes me feel good! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Don't get caught alone oh, no Ghostbusters! When it comes through your door Unless you just a-want some more I think you better call Ghostbusters! Ow! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Uh, think you better call Ghostbusters! Ha ha, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! I can't hear you Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Louder Ghostbusters! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Who can you call? Ghostbusters! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Uh, it likes the girls too Ghostbusters!

Keywords
begin with a deepbluesy harmonica grooveemphasizing rhythmic riffs that dance around the phrygian dominant scalea pulsing hand drum and upright bass lay a hypnotic foundationsparse electric guitar slides blend with droning harmonica bends between g and dbadding a distinctly egyptian flaireach verse weaves intricate linesand the harmonica leads with evocative bends and ornamentationwhile occasional claps and string accents maintain the middle eastern blues fusion texture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy