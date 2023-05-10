Boxer David Light suffers ‘mild stroke’ and has blood clot removed...

New Zealand boxer David Light has suffered a 'mild stroke' and underwent surgery to remove a blood clot following his defeat to Lawrence Okolie.

The 31-year-old was unanimously beaten in the WBO cruiserweight title bout in Manchester on March 25, and showed no initial effects on his return to New Zealand.

Source:

https://talksport.com/sport/boxing/1413389/david-light-mild-stroke-blood-clot-defeat-lawrence-okolie/

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

