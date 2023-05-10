Boxer David Light suffers ‘mild stroke’ and has blood clot removed...

New Zealand boxer David Light has suffered a 'mild stroke' and underwent surgery to remove a blood clot following his defeat to Lawrence Okolie.
The 31-year-old was unanimously beaten in the WBO cruiserweight title bout in Manchester on March 25, and showed no initial effects on his return to New Zealand.
Source:
https://talksport.com/sport/boxing/1413389/david-light-mild-stroke-blood-clot-defeat-lawrence-okolie/
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.