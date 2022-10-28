How The Biblical Creator Has Revealed Himself So We Are Without Excuse..! -- HULK

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A bible believer exposing the evil deceptions and lies of this world !
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lbry://@Spiritual.Logic4Truth#e/How-The-Biblical-Creator-Has-Revealed-Himself-So-We-Are-Without-Excuse-!#b
Spiritual Logic's Health Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs0FoLBXfjKSS5bWX1urs6w/videos
Sword of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa7vCJL1-oyDCHFzcp712xw/videos
Spiritual Logic aka Hulk
https://www.youtube.com/user/NkredibleHulk
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A bible believer exposing the evil deceptions and lies of this world !
https://odysee.com/@Spiritual.Logic4Truth:e