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Understanding the Deep State
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150 views • July 19, 2020
If there is one video you should watch - It's This One! Excellently presented.
I recommend this one over most others. Reason? It's sound knowledge.
This explains the who, where, what, when, how and why we're experiencing what we are today in America. Do yourself a favor and watch this.
Then pass this link to other patriots.
Covers the origins of the plan to oppress america and how the Clintons factor into such a plan. It's long but very much worth it.
I recommend this one over most others. Reason? It's sound knowledge.
This explains the who, where, what, when, how and why we're experiencing what we are today in America. Do yourself a favor and watch this.
Then pass this link to other patriots.
Covers the origins of the plan to oppress america and how the Clintons factor into such a plan. It's long but very much worth it.
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