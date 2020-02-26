© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟΣ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ ΑΫΦΑΝΤΗΣ : ΑΡΙΣΤΑΡΧΙΑ : ΤΟ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΝ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΑ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΣΩΣΕΙ ΤΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΝ.
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • February 26, 2020
ΑΡΙΣΤΑΡΧΙΑ ΤΟ ΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΜΑ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΣΩΣΕΙ ΤΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΝ. ΣΥΓΓΡΑΦΕΑΣ - ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟΣ Ε.Α. ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ ΑΫΦΑΝΤΗΣ. ΕΘΝΕΓΕΡΣΙΑ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΣ ΦΟΡΕΑΣ. ΑΠΑΡΑΙΤΗΤΕΣ ΣΗΜΕΙΩΣΕΙΣ : ΑΥΤΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΟΝ ΜΟΥ VIDEO ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. ΑΦΟΥ ΛΟΓΩ ΤΩΝ ΠΡΟΒΟΛΩΝ ΔΕΝ ΜΠΟΡΩ ΝΑ ΑΝΕΒΑΣΩ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ 50 VIDEOS ΑΥΤΗΝ ΤΗΝ ΣΤΙΓΜΗΝ. ΕΥΧΟΜΑΙ ΣΥΝΤΟΜΑ ΝΑ ΕΧΩ ΤΗΝ ΕΥΚΑΙΡΙΑ. ΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΜΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΑΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΩΤΗΣ ΕΚΛΕΙΣΕ ΠΡΙΝ ΔΥΟ ΜΕΡΕΣ, ΤΡΙΑ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ 24-2-2017 = 2 + 4 = 6 + 2 = 8 + 2 = 10 + 7 = 17 + 1 = 18 = 8 + 1 = ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΣΜΑ 9. ΑΥΤΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΙΕΡΟΣ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ, ΜΕΧΡΙ ΤΙΣ 24-2-2020 ΚΑΙ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΜΕΧΡΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΝ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ. ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ ΠΟΛΥ. ΕΠΙΣΗΣ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_492V8lwXmw.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.