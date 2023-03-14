3.13.23 Waging Asymmetric Warfare With Their Own Weapons...

How long will be continue to fund the very people, companies and
agencies that, by design, have been waging asymmetric warfare on us?
What are you doing with YOUR hard-earned money? Are you propping the
cabalists and extending their hand of destruction.
Consider weaponizing your money against them for a change. STOP FUNDING THESE KILLERS!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.