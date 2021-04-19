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United Nations Replacement Migration Via the US Southern Border
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131 views • April 19, 2021
The United Nations suggest the best outcome is for the US to assimilate 593 million immigrants by the year 2050
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6079a9a1ebcd2829575a9015
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6079a9a1ebcd2829575a9015
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