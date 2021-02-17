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Prophetic Dream: Trump returns on Airforce One, Lady Liberty on her knees, Great Revival - Tim Dixon
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60 views • February 17, 2021
This dream was from 2021-02-02. If you need proof of the upload date, look at Tim Dixon's channel linked below.
Supreme court Justice John Roberts is the justice mentioned in the dream.
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy Dixon's channel some love. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
Our commenters have been sharing a video to us regarding Chief Justice Roberts (related to this dream). The original can be watched here: https://www.trunews.com/stream/doubled-down-lin-wood-s-salacious-allegations-against-chief-justice-roberts
Supreme court Justice John Roberts is the justice mentioned in the dream.
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy Dixon's channel some love. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
Our commenters have been sharing a video to us regarding Chief Justice Roberts (related to this dream). The original can be watched here: https://www.trunews.com/stream/doubled-down-lin-wood-s-salacious-allegations-against-chief-justice-roberts
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