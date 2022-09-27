2022 Rosh Ha Shanah/Feast Of Trumpets! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH Will Return On A Rosh Ha Shanah (Prophecy Excerpts 79, 51, Anointed Teaching, Prophecy 147 - Salvation Prayer) mirrored

this is a mirrored video

What bride doesn't feel the excitement when her groom is getting closer? I refuse to believe that YAHUSHUA's bride will be beaten, that her wedding dress will be torn off and that her face will be beaten before HE comes! What victory is there in this for YAHUSHUA? I know this, our YAHUSHUA is coming for a bride without spot or wrinkle and there will be only ONE bride and ONE marriage supper! But there will be guests! I believe with all my heart that the ten virgins tell us the story of the Rapture! "WHAT IF ROSH HASHANAH IS THE DAY THAT I COME?" YAHUSHUA is not saying that HE is coming for sure on one of these two Holy Days. I DON'T KNOW. But HE is saying, "Be ready" and think like HE is coming at any moment no matter when the time comes. So we have this blessed promise and Almighty YAHUVEH is not like a man who lies. We also shall be raised from the dead and have Glorified Bodies. And we which are alive, when YAHUSHUA comes again, will not have to die to obtain these Glorified Bodies. This is our promise. We don't have hell to fear, we have Heaven to look forward to because of the price YAHUSHUA paid at Calvary. We don't accept sickness. We accept healing. Because of YAHUSHUA, we don't accept death, we accept Resurrection. We have bodies made of flesh now, so weak and frail and easily tempted. Yet we, by faith, know this is just a shell like a turtle has. Our true bodies are our spirit bodies. No one is guaranteed another second. Make the most of the time you have left. Make it count for YAHUSHUA the MESSIAH, YAHUVEH and the RUACH HA KODESH, HOLY SPIRIT. Sitting in churches where you just take in, and don't give out of the abundance of the teachings that you receive, makes you nothing more than a pew warmer. How many souls have you touched for YAHUSHUA and not for a religion? Religion is man made. A loving relationship with YAHUSHUA is Almighty YAHUVEH made. Oh, what an awesome Almighty YAHUSHUA, MASTER, SAVIOR and our soon coming Groom. We do Worship, Serve, and love putting YAHUSHUA above everything and everyone in life. Stay close to HIM, especially as these Holy Days approach. Hebrews 11:5 By Faith "Enoch was translated so as not to see death, and was not found, because YAHUVEH translated him." For before his translation, he had obtained witness to have been pleasing to YAHUVEH. Just like a bride prepares herself well before the wedding and makes sure that everything is in order, that her dress is fitted well and clean and ready to meet her groom, the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH must also be sure that they are prepared and ready with their lamps full of oil and found without spot or wrinkle, faithfully waiting earnestly to meet our groom YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! Come YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, Come! HALLELUYAH! Every day is a day closer to the Kingdom of Heaven! The harvest is great and the workers are few! Let us join hands and gather in the harvest before our Groom comes! His NAME is YAHUSHUA, Our YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! Please pray that you will be counted worthy to be in this number of the Rapture! In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH's NAME and love, many blessings to you all during these High Holy Days, Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu. If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.





