They Aren't Patriots. They're a Trojan Horse.

It’s the oldest trick in the book - a scam for power and control. From ancient tyrants who faked attacks, to the founders’ own warnings, this is the real Trojan Horse that the people have faced all through history. The greatest danger isn’t a foreign invader - it’s the ruler who PRETENDS to love liberty.
Path to Liberty: November 12, 2025