© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I, YAHUVEH say I Have raised up Donald Trump" - Amightywind Prophecy 131 (Second English Version with Spanish Subtitles)
Follow
13
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • February 28, 2020
Prophecy 131 Donald Trump, Popping like Popcorn!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)
Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
Received June 29 – Released July 9, 2016
Prophecy Excerpts:
"The satanic elite that fills the White House have so much blood on their hands (Ps 94:20-23)-the blood of a murderer, the blood of the unborn-but I’ve raised up Donald Trump, who values the sanctity of life. And it is his desire, and I have given him this desire: To wash that blood off the hands! To change the abortion laws! To give the rights back to the states!
Psalm 94: 20 Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with THEE, which frameth mischief by a law? 21 They gather themselves together against the soul of the righteous, and condemn the innocent blood. 22 But the LORD YAHUVEH is my DEFENCE; and my GOD is the ROCK OF MY REFUGE. 23 And HE shall bring upon them their own iniquity, and shall cut them off in their own wickedness; yea, the LORD YAHUVEH our GOD shall cut them off.
Elisheva, I changed your heart!
You only saw him where curse words filled his mouth. You saw him where he is a man that worships the material things of this world. But then as I showed you in a dream, the Prophecies he would come and he would read-and I AM drawing him even now as you speak!
TO BOW HIS KNEE TO ME!
-I, YAHUSHUA-
For although others look at him [negatively] and before you told the prayer intercessors to pray for him, you too-only saw the filth that comes out of his mouth-but I AM raising him up and I AM using a man who doesn’t know righteousness yet. And yet I’ve put the desire in him for righteousness (Mt 5:6)!
Matthew 5:6 Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.
He wants to do what is right. He wants to stop the slaughter of the unborn! He wants the right of freedom of speech-back again! He does not want the transgender agenda! It is an abomination!
He has taken much persecution-as he tries to walk a fine line so he can win this election-so he keeps so much of his thoughts to himself. But when I tell him, and it’s coming, to no longer care what people think and “Stop trying to walk that fine line. Keep speaking your mind!”-you are gonna [going to] behold a changed man!
For this man has no blood on his hands of a murderer! In fact he wants to put those in the White House behind bars!"
***
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)
Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
Received June 29 – Released July 9, 2016
Prophecy Excerpts:
"The satanic elite that fills the White House have so much blood on their hands (Ps 94:20-23)-the blood of a murderer, the blood of the unborn-but I’ve raised up Donald Trump, who values the sanctity of life. And it is his desire, and I have given him this desire: To wash that blood off the hands! To change the abortion laws! To give the rights back to the states!
Psalm 94: 20 Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with THEE, which frameth mischief by a law? 21 They gather themselves together against the soul of the righteous, and condemn the innocent blood. 22 But the LORD YAHUVEH is my DEFENCE; and my GOD is the ROCK OF MY REFUGE. 23 And HE shall bring upon them their own iniquity, and shall cut them off in their own wickedness; yea, the LORD YAHUVEH our GOD shall cut them off.
Elisheva, I changed your heart!
You only saw him where curse words filled his mouth. You saw him where he is a man that worships the material things of this world. But then as I showed you in a dream, the Prophecies he would come and he would read-and I AM drawing him even now as you speak!
TO BOW HIS KNEE TO ME!
-I, YAHUSHUA-
For although others look at him [negatively] and before you told the prayer intercessors to pray for him, you too-only saw the filth that comes out of his mouth-but I AM raising him up and I AM using a man who doesn’t know righteousness yet. And yet I’ve put the desire in him for righteousness (Mt 5:6)!
Matthew 5:6 Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.
He wants to do what is right. He wants to stop the slaughter of the unborn! He wants the right of freedom of speech-back again! He does not want the transgender agenda! It is an abomination!
He has taken much persecution-as he tries to walk a fine line so he can win this election-so he keeps so much of his thoughts to himself. But when I tell him, and it’s coming, to no longer care what people think and “Stop trying to walk that fine line. Keep speaking your mind!”-you are gonna [going to] behold a changed man!
For this man has no blood on his hands of a murderer! In fact he wants to put those in the White House behind bars!"
***
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.