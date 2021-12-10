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Real life adverse reaction victims - Our Voices Matter Australia
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140 views • December 10, 2021
Real life adverse reaction victims - Our Voices Matter Australia
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Real-life-adverse-reaction-victims--Our-Voices-Matter-Australia-Episode-1:3?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Four Australian cases of vaccine reactions, ranging from becoming wheelchair bound to death. All valid, none have been reported in the mainstream media. Here you can see it for yourself.
https://rumble.com/vltnxs-real-life-adverse-reaction-victims-our-voices-matter-australia-episode-1.html
Following the overwhelming response from our last video, we now bring you Episode 2.
Within the first 24 hours after getting the jab, Cathy's mum was paralysed, which ultimately led to her death 23 days later. The death certificate states immunisation is one of the causes of death.
We also cover a fit, vibrant, 21-year-old man from Greenacre, NSW. Ronnie was forced into getting the jab so that he could go back to work, and get back to a normal life. Ronnie experienced a denial of links to the jab by health professionals, blaming his mental health.
We now have three victims with a neurological disorder where it has been blamed on mental health. We will be bringing you the third story next week.
Our hearts go out to these victims and their families, and we hope this episode will help to continue raising awareness across our community and beyond. Please like and share this, helping to spread these stories far and wide, and give these people a voice!
_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Notable Resignations Worldwide
https://www.resignation.info/dashboard
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f LBC bakLUFm8rzzS1RUyAgcbV75FngRw4wuF1G
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[JustPasteit] Archive https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Real-life-adverse-reaction-victims--Our-Voices-Matter-Australia-Episode-1:3?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Four Australian cases of vaccine reactions, ranging from becoming wheelchair bound to death. All valid, none have been reported in the mainstream media. Here you can see it for yourself.
https://rumble.com/vltnxs-real-life-adverse-reaction-victims-our-voices-matter-australia-episode-1.html
Following the overwhelming response from our last video, we now bring you Episode 2.
Within the first 24 hours after getting the jab, Cathy's mum was paralysed, which ultimately led to her death 23 days later. The death certificate states immunisation is one of the causes of death.
We also cover a fit, vibrant, 21-year-old man from Greenacre, NSW. Ronnie was forced into getting the jab so that he could go back to work, and get back to a normal life. Ronnie experienced a denial of links to the jab by health professionals, blaming his mental health.
We now have three victims with a neurological disorder where it has been blamed on mental health. We will be bringing you the third story next week.
Our hearts go out to these victims and their families, and we hope this episode will help to continue raising awareness across our community and beyond. Please like and share this, helping to spread these stories far and wide, and give these people a voice!
_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Notable Resignations Worldwide
https://www.resignation.info/dashboard
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f LBC bakLUFm8rzzS1RUyAgcbV75FngRw4wuF1G
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[JustPasteit] Archive https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
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