Double Trouble – Solar Eclipse & Comet, a Malefic Pair

The solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 will stand as a marker of change, guaranteed by the Skyclock, and leveraged by those interested in total control of the world. Along with the eclipse it is possible that a comet will be visible during totality, along with a number of planets, but this remains to be seen. There is little doubt that this event will be a memorable one. Change and a new era of existence is upon us all – now! The Zeppelin that could not fly once said; “Yes, there are two paths you can go by, but in the long run, there’s still time to change the road you’re on”. Two of the so-called planets visible during totality will be the big ones. Saturn, which we could easily associate with Led Zeppelin, along with the color black and constraining, cold energies, and Jupiter which is best described as the “Great Benefic”, or positive, expanding energies. This planetary contrast is much like the choices (or the two roads) we have in front of us. I claim the rights that have been granted to me – The Divine Spark of Life, Freewill, and I Am beneficiary of this Creation. I claim the right-hand ascending path, and will work towards a world of light, Truth, Compassion and Freedom. I wish you all a Happy, Healthy and Higher-minded new era. Choose your path wisely.





