BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Greenland Gambit: Trump’s 2026 Push for Annexation, Arctic Dominance & Hidden Secrets
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
111 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 23 hours ago

In January 2026, the geopolitical landscape shifts dramatically as the U.S. introduces the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act. What was once a dismissed real estate quip is now a legislative reality—a bold move to secure America’s future in the rapidly changing Arctic.


President Trump states plainly: “When we own it, we defend it.”

With China and Russia expanding their polar ambitions, rare earth minerals at stake, and control of vital shipping lanes up for grabs, Greenland isn’t just land—it’s the high ground of the next century.


But beneath the ice lies more than mineral wealth.

This investigation uncovers:


 The Hidden History: From Nazi weather stations and secret U.S. nuclear tunnels (Project Iceworm) to abandoned toxic and radioactive waste now re-emerging as the ice melts.

 The Spiritual Mystery: Inuit legends of portals, theories of ley lines, and rumors of an ancient gateway to Agartha—why do esoteric researchers believe Greenland holds energetic secrets?

 The Global Standoff: Denmark and Greenland firmly reject any sale, while NATO allies warn that U.S. military action could shatter the alliance.

 The Environmental Time Bomb: NASA confirms Greenland’s ice is melting four times faster—threatening global coastlines and releasing Cold War-era toxins into the food chain.


With over 60% of Greenlanders seeking independence yet fearing economic collapse without Danish support, the island stands at a crossroads between sovereignty and survival.


This is not just a land grab.

It’s a play for Arctic control, rare earth dominance, and perhaps something far older and stranger hidden beneath the ice.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
rare earth mineralsagarthasean morganproject icewormgreenland annexation actarctic geopoliticsnato crisisenvironmental threatspiritual mysteryus expansion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Final global showdown looms as Russia prepares nuclear response and America faces catastrophic defeat in coming conflict

Final global showdown looms as Russia prepares nuclear response and America faces catastrophic defeat in coming conflict

Finn Heartley
Trump announces plan to end federal payments to states with sanctuary cities

Trump announces plan to end federal payments to states with sanctuary cities

Laura Harris
U.S. orders evacuations as Iran threatens retaliation, raising fears of imminent strike

U.S. orders evacuations as Iran threatens retaliation, raising fears of imminent strike

Cassie B.
Greenland rejects U.S. annexation push as Trump warns of &#8220;big problem&#8221; for PM

Greenland rejects U.S. annexation push as Trump warns of “big problem” for PM

Belle Carter
Russia warns of Western-backed &#8220;color revolution&#8221; in Iran as protests turn violent

Russia warns of Western-backed “color revolution” in Iran as protests turn violent

Ramon Tomey
Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy