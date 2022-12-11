Create New Account
Clay Calls for Prime-Time Hearings on Twitter Crimes
17 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Clay Travis mans the freedom ship and is calling for prime-time hearings into the Twitter Files. The American people deserve answers on how Big Tech colluded with Democrats, and with the GOP controlling the House of Representatives, this must happen.

Keywords
clay travis and buck sextondems narrativetwitter filesprime time hearings

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
