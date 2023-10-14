Create New Account
Egypt WARNED ISRAEL Before The Attacks.
Published 18 hours ago

Why did the IDF Stand-Down?  Why did Intelligence Stand-Down on BOTH Sides?   

Globalists Provoking War? Why the Setup For War?

Ben Armstrong. Sample from approx 1 minute to 7 minutes.

The NEW American FULL SHOW:

Did Globalists Allow The Attack On Israel to Pull Russia Further Into WW3?

https://www.brighteon.com/f46d2992-587e-4235-b2aa-0794128edc64

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thenewamerican

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/TheNewAmerican




