DEL BIGTREE EXPLAINS WHY “IT AIN’T JUST THE COVID VAX”
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 21 hours ago |

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, world-renowned doctors and scientists are jumping ship. Many of those same experts, however, are pivoting sharply, insisting the same skepticism should not be applied to ‘safe and effective’ childhood vaccines. The HighWire host, Del Bigtree, whose 7-year investigation into Vaccine Safety and Policy in America inspired the launch of ICAN (icandecide.org) and The HighWire, explains why ‘it ain’t Just the Covid Vax’ that you should be worried about.


POSTED: January 17, 2023

