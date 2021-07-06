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Protest over 'wienie wagger' exposing himself to women & girls at LA spa turns ugly when antifa shows up (2021-7-6)
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80 views • July 06, 2021
A woman was surrounded by a group of masked activists after her sign is taken away and ripped in pieces. Taunting counter-protesters rip off her hat and sunglasses. She then tries to reason with the mob, explaining that while she doesn't oppose transgender women being allowed in the spa, "I just don't want to see their penis." The crowd then chants, "Go home transphobe."
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