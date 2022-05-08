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Watch: Trump Brings Out Johnson & Johnson Owners at His Dr. Oz Rally and Defends Ukraine. Supporters Not Happy
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349 views • May 08, 2022
Former President Trump appeared off message and out of touch with his base after introducing the billionaire heir of COVID-19 vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson during a Pennsylvania rally on Friday.
Trump touted his friendship with Jets owner Woody Johnson, heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company, during a “Save America” rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania in support of Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, drawing little to no applause from the audience.
To make matters even more awkward, Trump then bragged about how Johnson’s wife Suzanne is from Ukraine who is “having a hard time” coping with its conflict with Russia.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/05/politics/watch-trump-brings-out-johnson--johnson-owners-at-his-dr-oz-rally-and-defends-ukraine-supporters-not-happy/
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Trump touted his friendship with Jets owner Woody Johnson, heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company, during a “Save America” rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania in support of Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, drawing little to no applause from the audience.
To make matters even more awkward, Trump then bragged about how Johnson’s wife Suzanne is from Ukraine who is “having a hard time” coping with its conflict with Russia.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/05/politics/watch-trump-brings-out-johnson--johnson-owners-at-his-dr-oz-rally-and-defends-ukraine-supporters-not-happy/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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