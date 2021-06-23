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A Ten Kiloton Explosion Occurred 100 Miles Off Of The Coast Of Florida on June 20th.
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440 views • June 23, 2021
Its likely that a Mark 45 Nuclear Tipped Missile Was Exploded in the Ocean During Some Kind of Conflict With China. It is most likely that Biden was not in the loop at all. A conventional explosion of the same power would cost 800 million dollars. This information comes from Jeffrey Prather.
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