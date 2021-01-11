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Pelosi Gives Pence 24 Hours to Invoke 25th Amendment Or Else
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1411 views • January 11, 2021
Todd Starnes
Jan 10, 2021
toddstarnes.com
Excerpt: "Following is a letter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent to Democrats:
On this Sunday, as we pray that God will continue to Bless America, I write to inform you of our next actions, which will be made with the great solemnity that this moment requires."
https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/pelosi-gives-pence-24-hours-to-invoke-25th-amendment-or-else/
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Jan 10, 2021
toddstarnes.com
Excerpt: "Following is a letter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent to Democrats:
On this Sunday, as we pray that God will continue to Bless America, I write to inform you of our next actions, which will be made with the great solemnity that this moment requires."
https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/pelosi-gives-pence-24-hours-to-invoke-25th-amendment-or-else/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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