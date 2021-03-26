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Episode 5 - Thinking Is Dangerous
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10 views • March 26, 2021
Most organizations hate for you to think for yourself.
People and organizations hold on to the status quo and worse. They resist change--even if change would be hugely positive.
Are we spiritually as knowledgeable, strong, powerful as we are in our career or other things?
Catholic Church, Martin Luther.
Question with the intent to improve. Help build it up.
People and organizations hold on to the status quo and worse. They resist change--even if change would be hugely positive.
Are we spiritually as knowledgeable, strong, powerful as we are in our career or other things?
Catholic Church, Martin Luther.
Question with the intent to improve. Help build it up.
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