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Mental Health Breakthrough: 3 Minerals for Mood & Brain
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- Research links potassium, iron, and zinc intake with reduced depression risk and improved mood resilience.

- Large-scale studies across populations show consistent correlation between mineral-rich diets and lower depression prevalence globally.

- Potassium regulates electrical activity, stabilizing neurotransmitters, reducing stress vulnerability, and supporting emotional balance through diet.

- Iron oxygen delivery and energy, while zinc enhances neuroplasticity, resilience, and protects against depression-related changes.

- Adopting plant-rich diets, nuts, and seeds supports mineral intake, promoting natural mental wellness and prevention.



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