Quiet Food Takeover in 2026 is Hyper Shrinkflation
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
225 views • 1 day ago

McDonald's burger patty looking thinner than the pickle and it's a sign of hyper-shrinkflation. The 2026 push to lab-grown "cellular agriculture" i.e bio-printed proteins of fish, beef, pork chicken and lamb. You need to pay a patent usage fee every time you eat. Producers hold the patents on printed meats.


Keywords
economic collapsefood independenceglobal resetdavid dubyneadapt 2030food securityfinancial controlvictory gardenslab grown meatfood inflationeconomy foodcorporate powershrinkflationwhat comes nextwealth extractionlab grown foodthe civilization cycle podcastmiddle class squeezesurvival economicsinflation realityhyper shrinkflationbio printed meatbio printed foodsfood patentscellular agriculture
