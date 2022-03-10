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The Fact That This Is Happening Right Now and No One Is Suspicious Is Beyond Frightening! [10.03.2022]
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760 views • March 10, 2022
Note: Posted before:
SMHP3: Bill Gates Unleashed Luciferian (Satanic) Mosquitoes in Florida [05.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2j0Q8ZQcEib3/
Sassy Karen 9 hours ago (edited)
I’m so glad that I subbed to your channel almost 4 years ago. I believe that if I hadn’t found your channel that I would still be one of the people that are just going about their days like nothing is wrong.
I heard about Billy Bob’s mosquitoes a few years ago and last summer I kept seeing mosquitoes land on me that didn’t bite, and didn’t look like any kind of bug.
It seriously looked like it was a nano bot. For years and years I have always wondered if mosquitoes could transfer tainted blood from person to person.
Even when I would squish them no blood came out of them like a regular mosquito. I live in Alabama near the Gulf of Mexico and I’m pretty close to the Florida Panhandle.
Just imagine what they could do with the huge ones up in Alaska where the mosquitoes look like hummingbirds. So now I’m thinking that it’s not just the female mosquitoes that they are trying to get rid of, but that this might be a way of using it on humans to keep them from reproducing.
Thank you for another great video Call. May God bless you and your loved ones, and your subscribers and their loved ones.
13,186 Views mar 10, 2022
Call For An Uprising
50.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hKnL6SFdIxA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
NEW CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qKe7QTZ3B5BwgX2lDbF_Q
SMHP3: Bill Gates Unleashed Luciferian (Satanic) Mosquitoes in Florida [05.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2j0Q8ZQcEib3/
Sassy Karen 9 hours ago (edited)
I’m so glad that I subbed to your channel almost 4 years ago. I believe that if I hadn’t found your channel that I would still be one of the people that are just going about their days like nothing is wrong.
I heard about Billy Bob’s mosquitoes a few years ago and last summer I kept seeing mosquitoes land on me that didn’t bite, and didn’t look like any kind of bug.
It seriously looked like it was a nano bot. For years and years I have always wondered if mosquitoes could transfer tainted blood from person to person.
Even when I would squish them no blood came out of them like a regular mosquito. I live in Alabama near the Gulf of Mexico and I’m pretty close to the Florida Panhandle.
Just imagine what they could do with the huge ones up in Alaska where the mosquitoes look like hummingbirds. So now I’m thinking that it’s not just the female mosquitoes that they are trying to get rid of, but that this might be a way of using it on humans to keep them from reproducing.
Thank you for another great video Call. May God bless you and your loved ones, and your subscribers and their loved ones.
13,186 Views mar 10, 2022
Call For An Uprising
50.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hKnL6SFdIxA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
NEW CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qKe7QTZ3B5BwgX2lDbF_Q
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