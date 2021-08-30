US VETS . DON'T GET VIETNAMMED BY DEMS ON AFGHANISTAN

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there is a good chance that as the trend is towards deflection of blame (it's 45's fault not 46!) can and will include placing the balance of the fault on the men and women of the United States military.
Don't let the media drive that narrative to the marginalization of the veteran vote.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3Qie2oZKW0